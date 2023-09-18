Lawrence County beats Ardmore 56-27

MOULTON — Lawrence County High picked up its first region win of the season on Friday and celebrated homecoming by beating Ardmore 56-27.
Senior Drew Gatlin was the workhorse for the Red Devils as he rushed for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak to the Tigers and put the Red Devils at 2-2 and 1-1 in area play.
Lawrence County travels to Brewer Friday night for another key 5A, Region 8 game.
Gatlin’s touchdowns came on runs of 3, 5, 72 and 2 yards. On the Red Devils’ second possession, he pounded through Ardmore’s defense before scoring on a three-yard run. Caden Lee added the extra point to make the score 7-0 at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter.
Following a Sutton Phillips interception, Red Devil quarterback Parker Frost tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Braylan Dane and Lee added the PAT to make the score 14-0.
Ardmore got on the scoreboard with 31 seconds left in the first quarter when quarterback Alex King completed a long pass to Noah Stafford. Stafford fumbled the ball, but recovered it in the endzone for a touchdown.
On the first play of the second quarter, Gatlin raced 72 yards for his second touchdown. Less than two minutes later, he added his third touchdown as the Red Devils lead grew to 28-7.
Jordan Taylor added a 33-yard touchdown run and Gatlin reached the endzone from five yards out as the Red Devil lead grew to 42-7 at intermission.
Lawrence County added two touchdowns in the second half, the first coming when Frost tossed a 7-yard pass to Dane. Taylor completed the Red Devils’ scoring with a 14-yard run at the 4:41 mark of the third.
Ardmore’s two other scores came when King tossed a touchdown pass to Stafford and Zavion Hawthorne scored in the first minutes of the game. The Tigers dropped to 0-4.
