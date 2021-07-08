We’ve officially turned the calendar to July which means we’re officially just a month away from the start of fall football practices.
Two new head coaches will take over this year in the county with Trent Walker succeeding Rich Dutton at Lawrence County and Sean Holt taking over for Bo Culver.
This season’s schedule will be the exact same as last year’s except the games will be flip flopped, meaning what was a home game last year will be away this year and vice versa.
However, as we mentioned before there can be a lot of changes in a year, which means games that won’t as big last year could be huge this year.
So, with that in mind we’re going to take a look at what could be the biggest games of this season.
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County 9/3
East Lawrence is coming off its first region championship ever and thoughts of a repeat are definitely on their mind.
The Eagles edged the Tigers 14-13 on a failed two-point conversion and the win propelled through the rest of the season.
This game served as a de facto championship a season ago and there’s reason to believe it will again.
Lawrence County vs. Ardmore 9/10
The Red Devils are a young squad and it’s normally always a slow build for a new head coach.
Fortunately for Lawrence County and Trent Walker, they won’t be the only ones with a new head coach. Brewer, Lee-Huntsville and Ardmore are all fellow region teams that will have new coaches.
Ardmore will be Lawrence County’s first region game. A year ago, the Red Devils spanked the Tigers on the road 41-21. Now they get them at home.
A win here would be a huge start for the Walker era.
Hatton at Sheffield 10/22
For the past three seasons, the final playoff spot in Class 2A Region 8 has come down to Hatton and Sheffield.
The Bulldogs got the first two meetings, but Hatton finally got over the hump last year, stomping Sheffield 56-5 en route to their first playoff trip since 2015.
Hatton lost some key players from last year’s squad. However, the Hornets have won at least five games each of the last three seasons and it’s not hard to imagine they will find a way to be in the playoff picture come October 22.
R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage 10/8
The meeting between these two teams was easily the widest of the 2020 season as they combined for 79 points and at least 10 turnovers.
Decatur Heritage won 43-36 and that propelled them to a region championship. They return all world QB Brayden Kyle and will have this game at home, but Hubbard will surely have something to say about the region championship.
