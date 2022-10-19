HUNTSVILLE - The Lawrence County Red Devils are Birmingham bound once again.
The Red Devils defeated Springville 3-0 and Hayden 3-0 Wednesday during the 5A North Regional tournament, earning another berth in the 5A state tournament.
Head coach Robyn Hutto was thrilled.
"I had no sixth rotation players that had played here before. I had a lot of young players experience this place for the first time," she said. "We were down 21-17 in the second set, I challenged them and they played like they were on fire."
All season long the Red Devils have dealt with issues late in sets. However, that wasn't the case Wednesday.
"I told them they we had to work on finishing," Hutto said. "There were several times today they could have folded and just went to the next set, but they didn't. They took care of business."
"It's just a mentality thing," added junior Ava Boyll. "The mentality was just different today, something just clicked."
After an early exit last year, the Red Devils are hungry for this year's tournament.
"Last year I feel like we shouldn't have lost that game," Boyll said. "This year I think we're coming in with a different mindset. I think we will do good."
