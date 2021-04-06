What a difference a month can make.
Earlier in the season Hatton and Danville met, which saw the Hawks come away with a tight 6-5. Fast forward a month later and the story changed drastically.
Hatton, the Class 2A No. 3 ranked team, traveled to take Class 2A No. 7 ranked Hawks, Monday night. The game was never in doubt as the Hornets used 15 hits to come away with a dominant 11-0 win.
“Before the game we had a heart to heart discussion. We had started to see some complacency set and going out on the field letting whatever happens happen,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “I think we came into today’s game with the right attitude. The biggest thing to me was I didn’t even dodge a ball in foul territory. The willingness and desire to use the middle of the field was the biggest growth I saw.”
Hatton got things going early as Lillie McGregor blasted a two-run home run on the second at bat of the game.
An inning later Hatton pushed the score to 6-0 when Bradyn Mitchell and Ashlyn Potter hit RBI singles, while Dagen Brown drove two runs in on a double.
Mitchell was the star of the show as she finished the game with four hits and five RBIs, including a fourth inning grand slam. The third year starting junior has begun to blossom at the leadoff spot.
“We tried that with Bradyn last year in a covid shortened year and didn’t really get all we wanted out of it,” Bowling said. “Her problem was she pressed too much at times, but when she gets the barrel on the ball and finds a way on base and then turns around and blasts a grand slam, you can’t ask for much more. She’s having a phenomenal year and hopefully she’ll continue that.”
Mitchell has been the Hornets’ ace in the circle as well, but Monday was held out of it as Hatton searches for a No. 2 pitcher. The result was a combined shut out from Ashlyn Potter and Brianna Oliver. Potter surrendered no hits and no runs in three innings, while Oliver gave up just two hits and no runs.
“Bradyn has done a good job for us all year, and we have good pitchers behind her. We just have to find consistency,” bowling said. “We can’t be the Georgia Cyclone at Six Flags as a pitching staff. We’ll have good games and then the next game we’ll come in and walk several. But I was really pleased with what they did today and hopefully we can carry that over and find consistency.”
