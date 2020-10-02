Sixteen penalties and a turnover proved costly as Hatton fell to Lexington 13-12 in a Class 2A, Region 8 game on Friday.
Jaxson Mitchell had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Hornets, who outgained Lexington 313-162 in total offense but committed 16 penalties for 140 yards.
Hatton (2-4, 0-3) continues region play next week against Red Bay.
