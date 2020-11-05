In 1987 President Ronald Reagan told Mikhail Gorbachev, former President of the Soviet Union, to tear down the Berlin Wall. It was also the last year that every Lawrence County school made the playoffs in the same year.
"That's an awesome stat and I think it's really brought a lot of attention to football here in the county," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "The memories you make getting to compete in the playoffs are some that will last forever. So, this is a really exciting time for everyone in the county."
Hatton and Lawrence County punched their tickets last week to the AHSAA's annual November dance, joining East Lawrence and R.A. Hubbard.
In recent decades Lawrence County has been known for more for its top notch basketball, instead of football. To have all four teams in the playoffs is superb accomplishment.
"I think you have to give credit to all the coaches for getting their teams in the position to win the games they needed to," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "I've always said that nobody does more with less than we do here in Lawrence County. The players have done a great job countywide in helping create this consistency."
With all four teams playing this Friday that means basketball will have to hold off, for at least one week.
"It's always a good feeling to have the chance to play in the playoffs," said R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. "There's nothing better than to be in November and not hear those basketballs dribbling yet."
--
Soaring Eagles
The biggest story in the county this year has been the East Lawrence Eagles.
The Eagles under first year head coach Bo Culver finished the regular season 9-1, a school record for most wins.
Along the way they finished Class 3A Region 8 champions, earned a winning season and will host a playoff game, all for the first time since 1997.
"It's great and I'm so excited for our team," Culver said. "I told them only half of the teams in the state are getting this chance, the rest are bouncing the round ball. This is a big opportunity."
The Eagles are the only county team hosting a playoff game. They will take on Saks in their first playoff game since 2008. They have never won in the postseason.
Culver on the other hand, has coached in the playoffs eight straight seasons, including in 2017 when he took Deshler to the class 4A state championship.
The hope is his experience will balance East Lawrence's lack of.
"I hope so. The thing about the playoffs is it's so different. There is no tomorrow guaranteed," he said. "Our guys have to understand you have to play your best game, because there's no next game if we don't."
--
Stability a key to success
Culver is in his first year as a county coach.
However, the other three coaches are all graduates of county schools and have spent multiple seasons coaching here. This season makes nine for Dutton at Lawrence County, five for Bowling at Hatton and four for Hampton at Hubbard.
That stability has led to the success in the county in 2020.
"It takes consistency in a program from the top down in order to be successful," Bowling said. "Building a program takes time and we've been fortunate enough to have guys that have stuck around to get it done."
Guys sticking around truly has been the key to success.
From 2000-2016, the four county schools had 20 different head coaches. Since 2017, only six, three of which have come from East Lawrence.
"That's made a huge difference without a doubt," Hampton said. "Unless you're taking over a program that was just outstanding before you got there, it takes 3-5 years to really see the effects of what you're doing."
--
Start of something new?
It's great that all four teams are having success, but it does beg some questions. Will this be the start of a new trend of success or will we have to wait another 33 years?
Coaches say it's the former.
"The leadership of this county has been tremendous recently and it's encouraging to see the financial support and the facility upgrades that are coming in the future," said Dutton.
Lawrence County may not be known for football recently, but there was a time that teams such as Hazlewood and Courtland struck fear in every team across the state. Coaches believe it's time to get back to that.
"Football in this county has always had potential," Hampton said. "We're county boys, football means everything to us. We should be expected to be good."
