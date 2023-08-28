Growing Pains: Hatton's volleyball takes two quick loses to start off season.

After graduating seven seniors last year and retaining one player the Hatton Hornets volleyball team have a new team and are having some growing pains.
In their first games of the season Thursday, they took two quick losses from West Morgan and Haleyville.
In their first game against West Morgan the Hornets struggled to get the ball above the net. They fell in the first match 25-14, then laid down for good in the second, 25-18.
However, there were some bright spots for Hatton, Junior Brianna Oliver led the Hornets with five kills, with fellow classmate Kyli Smith leading the pack defensively with eight digs.
In the second game versus Halyville the score for both sets mirrored at 25-17, Haleyvile.
Sophomore Eva Armstrong led the team with five kills, Oliver followed close behind with four. Smith once again had a defensive outing, leading the team with eight digs. Arlie and Adley Armstrong both wrapped up the day with 12 assists each.
