Hutto named county coach of the year

Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto has been chosen as The Moulton Advertiser volleyball coach of the year.
Hutto’s Red Devils finished this past season with a 35-24 record, and made a second straight trip to the state volleyball tournament in Birmingham.
Unlike previous runs to the state tournament Lawrence County has made, this year was anything but smooth. The Red Devils had to overcome a lot of ups and downs early in the year before ultimately hitting their stride late in the season.
“Whenever you graduate a group you always feel like there are people that doubt what you can do,” Hutto said. “But it was really the challenges that we faced early on that helped us grow into the team we needed to be.”
Hutto admits that even after 20 plus years of coaching, she still had to adapt to what this year’s team needed.
“When you’ve been coaching as long as I have you think there’s nothing new you’ll see. But that’s just the dynamic of coaching girls,” Hutto said. “I always feel like you have to coach each team differently, and with this team it was about keeping them motivated and letting them know what they were capable of.”
Hutto said a breakthrough came at the end of September.
“We competed in a weekend tournament, and the day before we went to Jacksonville State, toured the campus, and watched them play. It was just some team bonding,” she said. “The next day we played lights out.”
Lawrence County will return nearly all their players next year, including several who got their first taste of varsity action this year. The Red Devils will be gearing up to make a run at a state championship.
“I told them after we lost at the state tournament to remember this feeling because we’ll be back next year and I want that feeling to push them.”
