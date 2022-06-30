Quails named softball player of the year

Throughout its many years and championships, Hatton softball has had plenty of star players.
However, only one can claim to have the highest average in school history and her name is Kailyn Quails.
Quails finished a stellar year batting .500 for the Hornets, earning herself The Moulton Advertiser county softball player of the year in the process.
“Kailyn has always been a great hitter, but her biggest thing has always been starting slow because she’s coming from basketball,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “But this year she started on fire. We kept wondering when she might cool off, but after flirting with .500 all season she went 3/4 in the final game to reach it.”
Bowling himself has coached many of the great players that have come through Hatton, so he knows first hand how impressive Quails’ season was.
“Emma Latham’s best season here was .489, and she’s in the state record books for multiple reasons,” Bowling said. “What makes Kailyn such a great hitter, great player, is she never gets beat down. She has such a great mental approach to the game.”
Seeing Quails star at Hatton isn’t unusual, as the junior is a three sport athlete. But while she may be a star for all three sports, Bowling thinks she brings something special.
“She’s a great athlete in general, but selfishly I think softball is her best sport,” he said.
But even though he might see softball as her best sport, even he couldn’t predict her performance this season.
“It was a complete surprise. We know her abilities, but it takes so much to be successful at this game and she plays three sports,” Bowling said. “But as I said, her mental approach is so good. Early in the season we moved her to the three hole, which was supposed to be temporary, but she handled it better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Just a junior this past season , Quails still has one more year at Hatton. Bowling believes she will continue to turn heads.
“We’ve talked and the reality is, reaching .500 again is a tall task,” he said. “But she’s the kind of player any coach would love to have. If she continues to work like I know she will, the sky’s the limit for her.”
