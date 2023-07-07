Player of the year: Bryson Jeffreys, Hatton: The Hornets’ freshman phenom had a tremendous season. Jeffreys hit .352, which led the county, with 31 hits, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. He also had a 2-1 win/loss record as a pitcher.
All-County team
Micah Harville, Hatton: Harville hit 349 with 30 hits and 19 RBIs. He also had a homerun.
Ian Crosslin, Hatton: Crosslin had a 2.55 ERA for the Hornets with two wins and no losses. He struck out 42 batters.
Levi Sanderson, Lawrence County: Sanderson hit .327 for the Red Devils with 17 hits and 11 RBIs.
Owen Brackin, Hatton: Brackin hit .349 with 25 bits, 19 RBIs and 25 runs scored. He also had a homerun.
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence: Garner led the Eagles in batting average with .319. He also struck out 43 batters as a pitcher, which was second in the county.
Kaiden Wear, Lawrence County: Wear hit .309 with 17 hits, seven RBIs and 17 runs scored. He also had a 1-0 record as a pitcher with a 2.53 ERA.
Alex Brackin, Hatton: Brackin finished with a .315 average to go with 28 hits, 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored. He was also 2-1 as a pitcher with 26 strikeouts.
Peyton Knop, East Lawrence: Knop led the county in strikeouts as a pitcher with 48. He also hit .316 at the plate.
Maddox Denham, Lawrence County: Denham had a 2.15 ERa with a 2-1 win/loss record. He struck out 16 batters.
Will Steadman, Hatton: Steadman finished the year hitting .333 with 25 hits, 15 RBIs and 26 runs scored. He also led the team in stolen bases with 14,
Noah Dutton, Lawrence County: Dutton hit .315 with 17 hits and eight RBIs.
Lane Smith, East Lawrence: Smith hit .307 for the Eagles this spring. He led the team with 27 hits.
