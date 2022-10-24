Hatton volleyball has shocking early exit at regional tournament

HATTON - In what was one of the most shocking events of the tournament, the Hatton Hornets were defeated by Donoho 3-1, falling one game short of a return to the state tournament.
"That's a tough matchup to have that early," said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. "You think with it being a best three of five that gives you a fair chance. I guarantee you if this was a double elimination that we would have met again in the finals."
Hatton and Donoho split the first two sets. The Hornets then led most of the third set, before letting it slip away. Emotions then overcame the team as they lost control in the fourth set.
"We came out in the first set a little slow, played safe, too safe. In the third set we led most the way, but came up two points short and it took the wind out of our sails," said Speegle. "You have to recover so quick, and we weren’t in the right mind in that fourth set. We got behind and starting getting emotional with the realization that we weren’t going to make it."
