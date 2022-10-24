Hatton volleyball has shocking early exit at regional tournament

Hatton players celebrate a point vs. Winston County 

 Deangelo McDaniel

HATTON - In what was one of the most shocking events of the tournament, the Hatton Hornets were defeated by Donoho 3-1, falling one game short of a return to the state tournament.

The Hatton Hornets were a Final Four team last season and came into the tournament ranked No. 2. But then they ran into the Donoho Falcons, the only team ranked higher than them, and Hatton fell one game short of a return to the state tournament when the Hornets lost to Donaho 3-1.

