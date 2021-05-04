Davenport signs with Calhoun

One of East Lawrence’s, most versatile athletes officially signed to continue his career at the next level.
In a ceremony held last week at East Lawrence high school, Payton Davenport inked his letter of intent to Calhoun community college.
"This is a great feeling," Davenport said. "It's something I've worked for my whole life."
Davenport was a four-sport athlete for the Eagles, helping them achieve success in football, basketball and baseball. However, it will be cross country that he will continue his career in.
"I've played a lot of sports, but I never really saw myself doing cross country at the next level," Davenport said. "But I've always liked to run and I was good at it. When I got into high school, I just wanted to compete so it all kind of worked out."
At the ceremony, several teachers and coaches spoke of the impact that Davenport had on the various East Lawrence sports programs he played in.
"That was special to hear," he said. "It makes me feel like all that hard work I put in paid off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.