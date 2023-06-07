Hatton Hornet to become newest Calhoun Warhawk.

Mallie Yarbrough signed a scholarship on Friday to play softball at Calhoun Community College and she said she's ready.
“We played really good competition in high school,” Yarbrough said. “I think that has prepared
me for the next level.”
Yarbrough has been a member of the Hatton Hornets since her freshman year. She secured a
starting position as a sophomore.
Next season, Yarbrough will join the Lady Warhawks, a team that has been struggling to have a
winning season over the past two years.
“I bring a good bat,” Yarbrough said. “I've gotten more confident these past few weeks and I
think I can really help the (Calhoun softball) lineup.”
Bart Stephenson is entering his third season as Calhoun softball coach, and he hopes players
like Yarbrough can propel them to a winning record.
“She’s a team player, she's gritty, and she hits a lot and that tells you she’s tough,” said
Stephenson. “She fits what we’re looking for at Calhoun by having those three traits.”
The Lady Warhawks play in the Alabama Community College Conference and finished 21-30-1
overall this season and 11-21 in league play.
“Team atmosphere, being a team player, I think we neglected that some last year,” said
Stephenson. “With the girls we have coming in this year, it's going to be a better team
environment.”
Stephenson said the team has 15 incoming freshmen next season and he looks forward to it.
Yarbrough said she plans to spend two years at Calhoun but will transfer to UAH where she
plans on pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.
Denton Bowling, Hatton softball coach for the past seven years, has witnessed Yarbrough's
growth into the player she is today.
“Mallie is one of the most selfless players I’ve coached here at Hatton,” said Bowling. “She
stepped into a role for us, being a three-year starter. Even through some struggles offensively at
times, she managed to stay the course and this year was a really successful player.”
According to MaxPreps.com, in her last season with the Hornets, she maintained a batting
average of .302, successfully connected with the ball 45 times and crossed home plate 33
times. Remarkably, she finished with 44 RBIs, just one shy of her total hits.
Bowling said that his coaching staff tries to challenge the seniors in the program to step up and
become leaders for the team and Yarbrough stepped into that role.
“This group of seniors we had, all five of them were exceptional and stepped up to that
challenge but three of those five were in basketball,” said Bowling “So when the (softball)
season truthfully started practice, we only had two seniors out there. Mallie was one of them
and she brought the group together and got everybody to that point where they could reach that
state championship.”
Yarbrough has left a mark on more than the coaches. She caught the final out of the
championship series against the Wicksburg Panthers, with a score of 12-10. It was a game
where she came in clutch. According to MaxPreps.com, she hit .667 for the game and scored a
pair of RBIs.
“Yeah I kept it (the softball),” Yarbrough said. “It’s in my glove at home.”
Yarbrough said her dad was a major factor in her life and helped her reach where she is now.
“My dad helped me a lot, he started me out in T-ball,” said Yarbrough. “He's coached me ever
since and helped me along the way.”
The coaching staff agrees with her and says it's one of the reasons she stands out.
“The difference with Mallie from an early point on, she was coached by her dad and her dad had
a lot of softball knowledge,” said Bowling. “So it wasn't a big transition to the high school level.
Her strengths were knowing situations and things like that which allowed for opportunistic
moments for her to take advantage of.”
Yarbrough said outside of softball she has a passion for reading, loves spending time with
animals and being outside.
