Chickasaw Trails Invitational; Hatton shines in boys' small section, Lawrence County in top seven of the girls large 5K

DANVILLE - The Chickasaw Trails Invitational was held at the Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday.
The Hatton High School boys had a successful outing in the Boys Small School Varsity 5K Race. They placed first with 128 points, Westminster Christian Academy was in second, a 32-point difference between the two.
Hatton’s Carson Masterson, just outside of the podium, places at fourth. He had a time of 16:45. Calob Miley, and Isaiah Crosslin both placed in the top ten for the Hornets.
Battle Ground Academy won the Girls Small School Varsity 5K Race with 104 points. Hatton and Marion County equaled at 392 points, but Hatton took home the higher spot at 14th.
Emerson Summers was the top Hornet runner with a time of 24:08. Whitley Radford and Hannah Berryman rounded out the top three for Hatton.
Mountain Brook High School took home top honors for the Girls Large School Varsity 5K Race with 73 points. Lawrence County High School came in seventh with 226 points.
The Red Devils Katie Mae Coan placed in the top eight with a time of 19:05. Avery Dutton and Katie Dumas were the next top runners for Lawrence County.
In the Boys Large School Varsity 5K Race, the Red Devils placed 25th with 735 points. Huntsville High School won it with 78 points.
Blake Graham was the top Lawrence County runner. He had a time of 16:48. Cade Padgett and Kain Parker rounded out the top three Red Devil Runners.
