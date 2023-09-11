Chickasaw Trails Invitational; Hatton shines in boys' small section, Lawrence County in top seven of the girls large 5K

Runners line up for Saturday's race.

DANVILLE - The Chickasaw Trails Invitational was held at the Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday. 

The Hatton High School boys had a successful outing in the Boys Small School Varsity 5K Race. They placed first with 128 points, Westminster Christian Academy was in second, a 32-point difference between the two. 

