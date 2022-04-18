PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Hatton takes down No. 1 Athens

The Hatton Hornets picked up a massive win this past weekend when they stunned Class 6A No. 1 ranked Athens 2-1.
Hatton, the third-ranked team in Class 2A, picked up the win Friday despite managing just two hits.
Bradyn Mitchell shut down the powerful Athens offense, allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Mitchell and Chloe Gargis had one hit each for the Hornets.
Morgan Stiles had three hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead Athens. Katie Simon had a pair of singles.
--
Bradyn Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs as Hatton picked up a 6-1 win over Lauderdale County on Saturday.
Some games were relocated to Hatton after rain canceled the remainder of the Northwest Alabama Bash that began in Florence on Friday.
Against Lauderdale County, Kailyn Quails had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Hornets. Maddie Heflin doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Ashlyn Potter had two RBIs and pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits.
--
Brooks 3, Hatton 1: Potter had two hits and one RBI to lead Hatton.
Mitchell and Brianna Oliver had two hits each for the Hornets, while Chloe Gargis added one hit
--
Lexington (Tenn.) 6, Hatton 2: Maddie Heflin doubled and drove in a run for Hatton.
Gargis and Kailyn Quails had two hits each for the Hornets, while Mitchell and Dagen Brown added one hit each.
--
Henry County (Tenn.) 5, Hatton 4: Quails had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Hatton.
Katie Dawson tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Hornets and Gargis and Mallie Yarbrough had one RBI each.
Shelby DeMorato had two hits and two RBIs for Henry County. Emma Thompson was the winning pitcher.
--
McNairy Central (Tenn.) 5, East Lawrence 2: Ivee Jenkins drove in both runs for East Lawrence.
Piper Gable, Kaleigh Powers, Tori Spears, Brooklyn Letson, Kensley Bowling and Makayla Austin had one hit each for the Eagles.
--
East Lawrence 4, Rogers 3: Jenkins doubled and drove in a run for East Lawrence.
Maddie Osborn had a hit and one RBI for the Eagles, while Langley and Brooklyn Letson drove in one run each. Letson pitched all four innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out one.
--
Helena 2, Lawrence County 0: Helena’s Ann Marie Stanbridge pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six while allowing one walk. Bella Holiday had a solo home run for Helena and Camryn Bailey doubled twice and drove in a run.
Trinity Britnell pitched all four innings for Lawrence County, striking out six.
--
Hatton 5, Russellville 4: Marlie Hood delivered a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Hatton past Class 5A Russellville.
Russellville took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning before Hood’s game-winning shot in the seventh. Chloe Gargis went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Hatton.
Brianna Oliver pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, surrendering three earned runs on three hits while striking out two.
--
East Lawrence 19, Vinemont 2: Camryn Langley had a home run and four RBIs for East Lawrence.
Maddie Osborn had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Brooklyn Letson had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Emma Coan went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Tori Spears allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work to earn the win.
--
Curry 14, Lawrence County 2: AB McKay homered and drove in a run for Lawrence County.
Anna Clare Hutto had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Bentlee Cross and Alyce Louallen added one hit each.
