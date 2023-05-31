Home sweet home: Hatton taps Burleson as new softball coach

HATTON - There's nothing better than coming home, and for Victoria Burleson, the feeling is extra sweet.
After winning multiple state championships as a player, Burleson is returning to the place where it all started as she will be the new head softball coach for the Hatton Hornets.
"It's an honor and I'm so excited to get back to the community," Burleson said. "I can't wait to put my time and energy into something that means so much to me."
Burleson said coming to Hatton was a "dream come true."
"Once a Hornet, always a Hornet. I bleed blue, it's always been in my heart and coming back here is better than anything I could have ever hoped for," said Burleson.
Burleson comes to Hatton from West Morgan where she led the Rebels to three regional softball tournament appearances in her three seasons as head coach. She was named The Decatur Daily coach of the year in 2021.
Burleson will have some big shoes to fill as she takes over for Denton Bowling. In seven seasons with the Hornets, Bowling led the team to four state tournament appearances, a state runner up finish and two state championships, including a championship this past season. Bowling is making the move over to coach the Hatton baseball team.
"I feel like we've really upgraded our athletics here at Hatton," said Hatton Principal Anthony Inman. "I think Victoria will be a great fit for our school. She's won championships as a player, she was very successful at West Morgan and I think she will be able to slide in and keep the success going."
Inman said this wasn't the first time Burleson has been on his rader.
"I actually tried to hire her as an assistant when I first came to Hatton," said Inman. "It didn't work out, but I think that was for the best. Now she's coming in with a lot of experience and success."
Softball never stops in Hatton, Alabama and Burleson knows she'll have to hit the ground running to meet the lofty expectations that will await her in year one.
Still, all she could do is smile at the opportunity she has.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun. Coach Bowling has done a great job here and has set this place up for a lot of success," Burleson said. "High expectations is just something that comes with Hatton softball, and I'm excited to put my print on it."
