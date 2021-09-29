The Hatton Hornets cross country team got a big win this past week when they took first place at the Warriors Invitational at Wilson High School.
The Hatton girls finished first with 49 points, 13 ahead of second place Deshler.
Neidyn Lopez was the top runner, placing first with a time of 20:19.71.
Sabrina Calhoun finished ninth, while Hannah Berryman placed 11th and Brenda Aranda 15th.
The boys team also finished in first place, scoring 73 points to edge out Tharptown, who finished with 80.
The Hornets had three of the top five runners with Carson Masterson placing second, Isaiah Crosslin third, and Dakota Kidd fifth.
The Hornets will be in action this Saturday at the annual Jesse Owens Classic at the Oakville Indian Mounds here in Lawrence County.
