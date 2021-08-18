Hatton hopes its football program has turned a corner

Aiden Smith remembers his varsity debut and the dose of reality that came with it.
He was an eighth-grade lineman and Hatton was playing Madison County in the second game of the season.
“I was scared to death because they were huge,” Smith said.
After a while, not surprisingly, Smith got more comfortable.
“I’d probably say beginning of 10th grade year I felt like I could hold my own against most,” he said.
It’s been a similar story for Hatton, which lost 45-6 to Madison County that night and finished that 2017 season 2-8.
The Hornets have won at least five games each of the three years since then and finally clinched a playoff bid last year with a late-season bludgeoning of Sheffield. It was the team’s first playoff appearance under coach Denton Bowling, who will begin his sixth season in charge of the football team.
Now, Hatton will try to take a step forward in a competitive region headlined by reigning 2A state champ Mars Hill and also featuring playoff stalwarts Red Bay and Colbert County.
Hatton’s boys basketball team reached the state tournament earlier this year and the boys cross country team won a state title last fall. Perhaps football can accelerate its growth, too.
“When I first started playing and getting varsity reps, people really just looked down on Hatton football,” Smith said. “We have really good girls sports, so everybody looked at the boys sports like ‘Ehh, they’re not that good.’
“But when we started winning games, it’s like, ‘Hey, maybe they’re not so bad.’
Senior lineman Michael Speegle thinks recent success has been a confidence boost.
“I think things are beginning to change,” Speegle said. “As we have gone through our high school career, the culture around the school has begun to change in male athletics. I think that that helps to further that.
“There are a lot more people willing to do harder work to get to the point that we have begun to build ourselves to — making it to the postseason and being able to make some noise in those big games.”
The Hornets lost several key non-linemen to graduation, with quarterback Briley Kerby one of the few other returning starters.
That means an experience group of linemen will need to accept the responsibility of leading the way to help younger teammates succeed.
Hatton is focusing on its work in the weight room.
“That’s what we believe the foundation of our team is,” Speegle said.
Opportunities loom. Though the team qualified for the playoffs last year via tiebreaker with a 2-4 region record, the Hornets lost 13-12 to Lexington and 24-16 to Colbert County.
Wins against either of those teams might improve the Hornets’ postseason draw should they again qualify for the playoffs. But the things Hatton accomplished last season won’t help the Hornets this year, and they have to prove they can sustain that positive momentum.
“I think there are still a few more hurdles that we need to overcome,” Speegle said. “But if we can overcome them, I think we will be fairly successful this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.