Baseball roundup: Red Devils get first win

MOULTON - The Lawrence County Red Devils picked up their first win of the season last week when they dominated Colbert Heights 14-4.
Eli Long and Tripp Engle had one double and three RBIs each for Lawrence County on Friday.
Caden Norwood had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Briar Terry added two hits and one RBI.
Wiley Bowling pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 9, Colbert Heights 8:
Cain Byars tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
Engle and Kaden Terry had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, and Parker Frost had a hit and two RBIs.
Xander Montgomery pitched three innings to get the win, giving up five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 5, Colbert Heights 4
East Lawrence overcame an early deficit and held off a late Colbert County rally to pick up a 5-4 win over the visiting Indians in baseball on Monday.
Colbert County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning before East Lawrence rallied to tie it in the fifth. The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth to take the lead and held on when Colbert County scored three runs in the seventh.
Dawson Terry had two RBIs for the Eagles, who were outhit 8-6. Coleman Garner and Trey Rikard had one RBI each.
Lane Smith pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four. Austin Elliott had two hits and one RBI for Colbert County.
--
Florence 9, Lawrence County 4:
Xander Montgomery and Briar Terry drove in one run each as Lawrence Country dropped a game to Class 7A Florence. Cameron Gholston had a pair of hits for the Red Devils and Luke LouAllen had a double.
--
Addison 13, Hatton 7:
Owen Brackin had two hits and an RBI for Hatton on Friday.
Braden Stafford, Garson Pierce and Ian Crosslin had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Parker Huff and Caleb Miley added two hits each.
--
East Lawrence 11, Colbert Heights 9:
East Lawrence took a huge early lead and then held off a late Colbert Heights rally to earn a win on Thursday.
The Eagles led 10-2 after four innings before Colbert Heights scored seven runs over the final three innings to make it a tight contest.
Preston Hood doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for East Lawrence, while Carson Posey and Blake Strickland had one hits and two RBIs each. Lucas Filyaw had two hits and drove in one run.
Lane Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Hatton 7, Red Bay 5: Will Steadman had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Hatton on Thursday.
Alex Brackin had one hit and drove in three runs, while Micah Harville added a hit and one RBI.
Steadman pitched three innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Hatton 6, Red Bay 1: Jace Terry tossed a no-hitter for Hatton in the second game, allowing one unearned run while striking out six over five innings of work. He issued one walk and threw 79 pitches.
Nate Latham had one RBI for the Hornets, while Parker Huff and Steadman had one hit each.
--
Haleyville 8, Lawrence County 1:
Tripp Engle, Parker Frost and Kobe Strange each had one hit for Lawrence County on Thursday.
Gavin West had a double and four RBIs to lead Haleyville.
