Hatton beats Sheffield to close in on playoffs

Hatton's Kyle Hampton stiffarms Sheffield's Ontarius King after making a reception in action Friday night.

 Deangelo McDaniel

HATTON — Hatton moved a step closer to the school’s second consecutive playoff berth by defeating visiting Sheffield 60-34 Friday night.

The Hornets are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in 2A, Region 8 competition, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 in region play and 4-4 overall.

