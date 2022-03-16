Garner K’s 15 as East Lawrence takes down Covenant Christian

TUSCUMBIA - Less than a week after pitching a no hitter, East Lawrence’s Coleman Garner was at it again.
The rising junior threw a complete shutout game last Friday, striking out 15 batters to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 win over Covenant Christian.
“I’m surrounded by a great team,” Garner said. “There’s 21 outs in a game and everytime the ball is put in play, they make plays behind me.”
While Garner has praise for his team, head coach Tanner Reed has high praise for Garner, who is quickly becoming the team’s ace.
“It’s looking that way,” Reed said of Garner becoming the team’s ace. “He’s been dominant out on the mound. The biggest thing is he’s staying in the zone, not walking a lot of people and being competitive with the hitters.”
Like Garner though, Reed praised his whole team’s effort.
“It takes nine to win, not just one. He’s allowing his defense to make plays behind him,” Reed said.
East Lawrence came into the game vs. Covenant averaging 10 runs a game. However, that wasn’t the case Friday.
The Eagles had to get creative on the baseball, manufacturing runs, showing their ability to win in more than one way.
“It’s awesome for us,” Reed said. “It’s not always about sticks, sometimes you have to rely on your pitcher and defense and that’s what we did today.”
Carson Posey led the team with two hits and an RBI. Brayden Allen had one hit and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.