For the second straight week Lawrence County senior quarterback Brody Sparks had a coming out party.
This time though it resulted in a way.
Sparks finished the night with 190 yards passing, three touchdowns and a game sealing interception that helped the Red Devils knock off rival West Point 31-28.
Crazy to think this is Sparks' first year starting
"I think that he and the offensive coaches and just the whole offense are really gelling right now," said Lawrence County head coach. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for them."
Sparks threw a 55 yard touchdown to Garrett Lee and a paid of 25 yard scores to Kaden Edwards. Gage Dutton scored the fourth touchdown, and finished with 119 yards rushing on 20 carries.
The win was a nice bounce back win after a crushing 37-34 loss in week 1.
"I thought last week was a good game that unfortunately we came on the wrong end of. This week we were on the right side," Dutton said. "For two weeks now I've seen our kids fighting in close games. That really builds character for later in the season."
