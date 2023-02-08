East Lawrence falls to Danville

DANVILLE - The Danville Hawks used a strong third quarter to pull away from East Lawrence Thursday night.
The Hawks led just 24-22 at halftime, but by the end of the third quarter led 45-32. They went on to win 61-44.
“We didn’t really change anything, we just got back to doing what we do best,” said Danville head coach Ben Mastin. “Guarding, rebounding, playing with toughness, I thought we did that well in the third quarter and it allowed us to blow it open.”
East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner said it wasn’t his team’s best night.
“We struggled to rebound and score. We had breakdowns on defense,” Garner said. “We didn’t handle adversity well. That’s part of playing is handling adversity, especially on the road, and we lost our composure.”
Aiden Holladay led Danville with a game high 23 points. Huntley Segars scored 11 and Joseph had 10.
PJ Head and Jeremiah Crayton each had 11 to lead East Lawrence.
East Lawrence girls 48, Danville 44
Jordyn Beck dropped a game high 19 points as the Eagles picked up a win over Danville Thursday night.
Hannah Hill and Kyndall West each had seven.
Ellakate Tidwell led Danville with 15, while Elisabeth Hand added 13.
