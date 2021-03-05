The longest-tenured high school football coach in Lawrence County is leaving Lawrence County High School to pursue other coaching opportunities.
At Monday night’s meeting, the Lawrence County School Board accepted the resignation of Rich Dutton, who amassed a record 38-56 since taking the reins of the football team in 2012.
Dutton led the Red Devils to the playoffs four times in the past six seasons.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here at Lawrence County High, and it was wonderful to return to my alma mater to coach,” he said. “The school has shown me a lot of love. It is time for me to explore other coaching opportunities.”
The board named Michael Hathorn as the interim coach through May.
Dutton also taught Spanish at Lawrence County High. His resignation took effect Friday.
“We hate to lose him,” said school board member Reta Waldrep. “He’s going to find a good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.