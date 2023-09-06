Lawrence County Red Devils fall to Guntersville

MOULTON – Guntersville, a team Lawrence County High played for the first time in 1921, defeated the Red Devils 41-7 Friday night in Moulton.
The visiting Wildcats, 2-0, controlled the game from the start and didn’t allow any points until the fourth quarter when the Red Devils put together a 70-yard, three-play drive.
On the first play of the drive, Sutton Phillips ran 35 yards for Lawrence County’s first firstdown in the second half. Jordan Taylor, a freshman, followed with a 30-yard run, then Taylor capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run.
Joseph Espitia added the extra point. Guntersville, which has won four of its five meetings with Lawrence County, scored the game’s final points on its next possession.
The Red Devils, 1-1, open region play at home on Friday against rival Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.