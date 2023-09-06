Lawrence County Red Devils fall to Guntersville

Lawrence County quarterback Parker Frost looks for running room as Guntersville's Cam Gentle (7) abd Treyvon Avery closes in.

 Deangelo McDaniel

MOULTON – Guntersville, a team Lawrence County High played for the first time in 1921, defeated the Red Devils 41-7 Friday night in Moulton.

The visiting Wildcats, 2-0, controlled the game from the start and didn’t allow any points until the fourth quarter when the Red Devils put together a 70-yard, three-play drive.

