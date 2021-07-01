Lawrence County’s Owens a “hard worker”

Lawrence County head coach Ryan Bowerman had an easy two words to describe Micah Owens. “Hard worker.”
“He’s just a hard worker, on the field and off,” Bowerman said. “He’s always finding something to do. He’s just a hard-nosed kid.”
A three-year starter for the Red Devils, Owens finished his senior year batting .349 with a .462 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. He also scored 27 runs and stole 16 bases, while knocking in 17 RBIs.
Because of this, Owens was chosen as The Moulton Advertiser baseball player of the year.
“He’s definitely a worthy selection,” Bowerman said. “He was a freshman when I came to Lawrence County, but it didn’t take long to see how special he would be. He always did everything we asked him, and he just continued to get better.”
Owens spent all three seasons for the Red Devils batting leadoff. His consistency at the position provided Lawrence County with a valuable weapon for games.
“He just set the tone for us,” said Bowerman. “His ability to get on base and his dominance on the base paths helped our hitters and always gave us a spark.”
He was also an important leader for the team, even if it didn’t always show in the obvious ways.
“Micah wasn’t the kind of guy that showed a lot of emotion, but there was a lot of fire to him,” Bowerman said. “He loved the game of baseball and he played it with a lot of passion.”
With Owens’ graduation, Bowerman hopes they will be able to find someone just as good to replace him.
“When Brayden Proctor left it left a huge hole for us, but Micah just slid right in,” he said. “Your hope is that you’ll be able to find someone just like him to fill his shoes because he’s a special kid.”
