Lawrence County’s Edwards signs with Coastal Alabama

Lawrence County Senior Kaden Edwards recently signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Coastal Alabama.
Edwards has been a multi year starter for both the baseball and football teams for the Red Devils, including being named the 2020 county defensive player of the year in football.
“I’m extremely blessed and excited to be able to continue my baseball and academic career,” Edwards said. “I love the campus, the facilities and the environment down there. I think the versatility I’ve shown here at Lawrence County will help me help my team by allowing me to play wherever the coach needs me.”
