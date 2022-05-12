R.A. Hubbard, Lawrence County crown champs at state track meet

Both Lawrence County and R.A. Hubbard had athletes walk away as champions this past week at the state track meet.
The 4A-7A meet was held in Gulf Shores, while the 1A-3A meet was held in Cullman.
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams won her third individual title in as many days, clocking a 2:18.84 to claim the Class 5A 800-meter championship. Williams was also first in the 1600m race and the 3200m race.
Katie Mae Coan finished 3rd in the 800m race, 2nd in the 1600m and 2nd in the 3200m. Taylor Williams placed 4th and 5th in the 800m and 1600m respectively.
The Lawrence County girls won the 4x800m relay and finished third overall in the Class 5A meet with 74 points.
R.A. Hubbard’s Eva Armstead won the girls Class 1A 200-meter dash title, while Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb was first in the 1A boys high jump.
Armstead also finished second in the long jump.
Honesty Lee finished 4th in the 100m dash, while Armani Thomas placed 3rd in the girls 400m.
Hubbard’s girls 4x100 relay team finished second.
Hatton’s Neidyn Lopez finished 4th in the girls 1600m race and 5th in the 800m.
