Harrison ends stellar career at Hatton

For the past four years, Ridge Harrison has dazzled amazed on the basketball court at Hatton.
But Harrison saved the best for last.
This year the senior averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game while helping lead the Hornets to the Final Four.
Because of this he was chosen as The Moulton Advertiser player of the year.
A Hatton man to his core, leading the Hornets to the Final Four was a dream come true to him.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Harrison said after the Hornets’ win over Sheffield in the Northwest Regional Finals. “For me to be able to do this for this community, it’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”
Harrison has meant a lot to the community at Hatton, which is why he was voted to take place in a national dunk contest this week at the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis
“He’s definitely meant a lot to this program,” said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. “When your best player is also your hardest worker, you know you have something special.”
Henley was All-state player in 1999 for Hatton, the last time the Hornets went to the Final Four. He’s been around a lot of talented players and feels that Harrison belongs near the top.
“Athletically he’s probably the best player to ever play at Hatton,” Henley said. “This season alone was good enough to put him towards the top.”
“It’s hard to compare him some of the guys that have come through here like Josh Bryant,” Henley added, “But there’s no doubt he belongs in that discussion.”
