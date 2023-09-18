The Eagles struggled in their Region 7 game on the road against the Deshler Tigers on Friday, Deshler, 69-18.
They had four interceptions and a fumble against the Tigers leading to five turnovers in the game for the Eagles.
Deshler started the game off hot as they scored 35 points on the Eagles defense in the first quarter. However, East Lawrence also made an appearance on the scoreboard with 12 points.
The Eagles halved their scoring output in the second, only able to score six points. Deshler, on the other hand, continued to stay hot and added 28 more to their score, Deshler 63-19 at intermission.
East Lawrence did not score again for the rest of the game and Deshler would only score once more in the third quarter.
East Lawrence falls to 0-2 in Region 7 play and moves to 1-2 on the season. This week they continue region play at home against West Limestone (0-2).
