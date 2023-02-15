Hatton's offense stalls in subregional loss to Red Bay

RED BAY - Tuesday night was an off night to say the least for the Hatton Hornets.
Facing Red Bay on the road in the subregional round of the AHSAA state basketball playoffs, the Hornets lost to the Tigers 62-41.
Like it has multiple times this season, offensive struggles again plagued the Hornets in the loss.
"That's been our thing all year," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "We've struggled at times and when it's bad, it's real bad."
It didn't start off real bad, however.
Despite Red Bay shooting 4/4 from three in the first quarter, Hatton kept up, trailing just 19-13 at the end of the quarter.
Troubles would arise in the second quarter when the Hornets finished with just four points and trailed 31-17 at halftime.
"It felt like they made every shot and w ejust couldn't get anything going," Henley said. "They did a good job of guarding us, and when we did get open looks we didn't take advantage.
Foul trouble didn't help.
Multiple Hornets were in trouble, including star Kahne Little, who had to sit out much of the first half.
"That hurt us. He's a guy that helps us go," Henley said. "But at the end of the day they still made more shots than we did."
Little led Hatton in scoring with 12 points, while LaMarcus Almon had 11. Holden Inman led Red bay with 15.
