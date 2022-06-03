Top 10 games of the 2021-22 school year

Another year has passed and that means another year full of fun and exciting games all throughout Lawrence County.
Thankfully 2021-22 was a much more normal school year than 2020-21, with not many interruptions from the virus that shall not be named.
And as always, we got plenty of fun games throughout the year.
So without further ado, here’s the best of the best. Keep in mind the games listed will only be games I covered in person.
--
10 - Lawrence County vs. Hatton, softball
It’s not a softball season in Lawrence County unless you get a fun game between these two county rivals.
After a rough first meeting, the young Red Devils finally broke through in this one.
Hatton took a 4-0 lead, but Lawrence County came roaring back, thanks to big plays from several underclassmen.
Hatton held on to a 4-3 win in another fun contest between the Hornets and the Red Devils.
--
9 - East Lawrence vs. West Morgan football
Trailing 41-20 midway through the third quarter, the East Lawrence Eagles mounted a furious comeback.
Quarterback Isaih Hubbard threw four touchdown passes, all to Bralyn Robinson (11, 21, 40 and 55 yards) who finished with 127 yards receiving.
The Eagles got the ball back down seven with less than three minutes to go but a fumble ended all hoops of a comeback.
Still, it was one wild ride of a game.
--
8 - East Lawrence vs. Danville softball
You won’t see many 10 run, run rule games on a top 10 list, but this one was crazy.
East Lawrence looked like they were going to blow the Hawks out of the water early, racing to a 9-0 lead.
That lead was erased however when Danville cut it to 9-8. It was also briefly 9-9, but a successful appeal showed a runner didn’t touch home plate after a home run.
The Eagles then put the game away with 10 runs.
This was also special as it was East Lawrence’s first area championship in close to two decades.
--
7 - R.A. Hubbard vs. Pickens County, boys basketball
The Chiefs became known for some dramatic wins, more on that later, this season and this was definitely one.
After leading 15-5 early, Hubbard saw its lead disappear by the start of the fourth quarter.
However, that only led to a dominant final period as the Chiefs outscored the tornadoes 17-3 to reach the Elite Eight.
--
- Lawrence County vs. Hatton, girls basketball
The two county foes met twice early in the 2021-22 season and each was an instant classic.
Both games saw Hatton control the first three quarters, before the Red Devils came back late.
The first meeting saw Lawrence County close on a 20-6 run to win 43-40.
The second saw Ava Boyll drain a three with 28 seconds left to lift the Red Devils to a 53-51 win.
The two teams did meet again later in the season, but unfortunately injuries robbed us of another classic.
Still, that couldn’t take away from how exciting the first two were.
--
5 - Lawrence County vs. Ramsay, volleyball
What’s sports without a little drama?
On this particular day in the 5A North regional tournament, Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto was one win away from 1,000.
However, it looked like she might have to wait a whole year to achieve it.
After dropping a heartbreaking loss to Brewer, the Red Devils were down two sets to one in an elimination game to Ramsay.
But Lawrence County came back, winning 3-2, advancing to the state tournament and earning its coach her 1,000 win.
“Earlier this season we didn’t know if we’d get there, then last night Anna Clare (Hutto) asked me how close I was. I calculated it and showed it to her and it said 999,” Robyn Hutto said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long but it’s a great achievement and it’s even sweeter that it came in Anna Clare’s senior year.”
--
4 - East Lawrence vs. Phil Campbell, football
What a roller coaster this one was.
Within the first two plays of the game two touchdowns had already been scored. Phil Campbell scored on a 60 yard run on the fist play, and then Bralyn Robinson returned a kickoff the very next play.
East Lawrence led 21-6, but only 21-20 at halftime.
The Eagles seemingly had the game won in the fourth quarter when they stopped the Bobcats on fourth and goal with a 28-20 lead. However, an ensuing safety gave them the ball back, which they used to tie the game and send it to overtime.
In overtime, Phil Campbell elected to go for two, winning the game 36-35. It was an unfortunate loss for East Lawrence but still one of the best games of 2021.
--
3 - East Lawrence vs. Danville, baseball
Full disclosure, I wasn’t actually on hand for this one. But after being told many different accounts of the game, I feel like I was so I’m going to count it.
East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed called it a playoff mentality.
That was the only way he could describe it. Facing a five run deficit, the Eagles came from behind and knocked off Danville 12-11.
“I’m jacked,” said Reed of his team’s win. “We were struggling and they had some good hits with the bases loaded. My kids never gave up though, they had that playoff mentality.”
The win over Danville gave East Lawrence the series win over the Hawks, and secured the Eagles’ first playoff berth since 2019.
“This is big for the program,” Reed said. “We’ve had our highs and lows this season, but the biggest thing is they trust their coach and their coach trusts them. I have faith in all my guys and that’s what has led us here.”
--
2. Hatton vs. Mars Hill, softball
Hatton vs. Mars Hill softball is just the gift that keeps on giving and this year’s encounter in the 2A North Regional was one of the best.
Win or lose, both these teams were going to state, but that didn’t subtract from the stakes.
For eight innings, Hatton’s Bradyn Mitchell and Riley Vaughn kept it scoreless. Every time someone would get close to scoring, a team would make a fantastic play.
It truly became a game of who would score first.
That score finally came in the ninth, when Chloe Gargis sent a ball off the left field fence for the win.
Standing on second base, Gargis didn’t know if her hit had gone over the fence or not.
It didn’t matter.
Her hit off the left field wall scored Kailyn Quails, sealing the 1-0 win.
“I was not expecting that at all,” said Gargis. “It feels great. Man it just feels awesome.”
The win sent Hatton to the 2A state tournament.
“That’s an amazing feeling,” Gargis said. “This team is special. It’s just a big family.”
--
1. R.A. Hubbard vs. Belgreen, boys basketball
Cookie Cobb couldn’t believe it.
After a go ahead shot by Belgreen was missed with just a few seconds to go, the R.A. Hubbard star grabbed the rebound looking to take a few steps before heaving a desperation shot to potentially avoid overtime.
What happened next was an almost unbelievable scenario.
Before taking his shot Cobb was fouled with .8 seconds to go, giving the senior one free throw attempt to seal the win for his team.
He didn’t miss.
“I just couldn’t believe man I just couldn’t believe it,” Cobb said. “it was my time to shine.”
On a cold Tuesday night in February, R.A. Hubbard went on the road in a hostile environment and knocked off Belgreen. Led by future Mr. Basketball in 1A Will Bonner, the Bulldogs were the 2021 Class 1A state runner up and the favorite to represent the North in the 1A Final Four once again.
But, after a rough start, R.A. Hubbard dominated the second half, holding Belgreen to just two field goals.
Like a scene out of a movie, Cobb’s free throws would send the Chiefs to Wallace while capping the most dramatic win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.