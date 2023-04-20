Martin’s year one an overwhelming success

CADDO - La’Crissa Martin admits she wasn’t exactly sure what to expect in her first season as a head coach.
But the expectations she did have were quickly shattered.
In her first season as head coach of the East Lawrence girls, Martin led the Eagles to a 15-14 record. It was the team’s first double digit win season and first winning season since 2016-17.
“Honestly I didn’t expect us to win as much as we did. I was really just hoping for 7-8 games,” Martin said. “I was mostly looking for any improvement or growth, but the girls just bought in and got comfortable winning.”
Because of her success, Martin was chosen as the county girls coach of the year.
“I feel really blessed,” she said. “I’m blessed to have been given this opportunity and blessed to have the support of the administration and the community.”
Martin said she knew the team could be different after early games against county rivals Lawrence County and Hatton.
“Even though we didn’t win those games, you could see the improvement we were making,” Martin said. “We gained a lot of momentum from those games.”
Martin gave a lot of credit for the team’s success to the players.
“They had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot of naysayers that didn’t believe in them,” she said. “I’m a tough coach, but they bought in and invested in what we wanted to do. I’m proud of the hard work they put in.”
With the success of 2022-23, Martin has set lofty goals for next season.
“I fully expect us to win 20 plus games,” she said. “If we continue to build upon the work we put in this season, I think that’s a goal we can reach.”
