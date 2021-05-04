East Lawrence outlasts Phil Campbell in shootout

It was a wild game Monday afternoon. One that saw the East Lawrence Eagles come out on top.
The Eagles took on Phil Campbell in game two of the Class 3A Area 15 tournament. In a game that saw the two teams score a combined 17 runs, East Lawrence came away the victor 10-7.
"It was a great game from us. We haven't done that much this year," Don Smith said. "I was really pleased to see us get the bat on the ball and get out ahead like we did."
Phil Campbell took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, but it didn't take long for the Eagles to respond as Tori Spears homered the very next half-inning to tie the game.
East Lawrence then went ahead in the fourth 7-3 thanks to RBI singles from Spears, Brooklyn Letson and Camryn Langley.
Phil Campbell did respond with four runs to tie the game. However, East Lawrence surged back ahead for good with three more runs.
"I think the thing that I was most proud of was they would come back and tie it or whatever and we would answer," Smith said. "It was back and forth. It almost came down to who batted last, but our girls found a way to pull it out."
Tori Spears had a huge day for the Eagles, finishing with three hits and five RBIs. Brooklyn Letson had two hits and two RBIs, while Camryn Langley, Grace Parker and Makayla Austin all had two hits.
With the win, the Eagles now need just one more in the area tournament to punch their ticket to the regional tournament next week.
"There's some good teams in this tournament so it's going to be tough," Smith said. "But we just want to go, and I think this win will help give us confidence to punch our ticket."
-
Danville 5, East Lawrence 0
East Lawrence held on as long as they could but couldn't find the offense to top Danville in game three of the area tournament.
The loss sets up a rematch with Phil Campbell to decide who will advance to the 3A regional tournament. That game will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Danville High School.
