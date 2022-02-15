Hatton downs Lexington to reach regional tournament

LEXINGTON — There’s a sign hanging on the wall outside the Lexington girls basketball locker room.
It’s where the Golden Bears write the names of their standouts — offensive and defensive MVPs, sixth man and so on — from that night’s game.
The last line, the one with Hatton filled in as the opponent, however, was blank.
Hatton went on the road Monday night and upset Lexington 50-44 in the Class 2A subregionals.
The Golden Bears came in having won 17 of their previous 21 games and looking to punch their ticket to Wallace for just the first time in 26 years.
Instead, Hatton pulled out the win, advancing to Wallace for the fourth time in four years.
"I can't even put into words how proud I am," said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness.
Hatton has lost two starters this season to injury, but has continued to push forward.
"What these girls have done this season, overcoming adversity, I can't say enough about it," Chamness said. "And that's what life is really about, overcoming adversity."
Monday night Hatton held Lexington's top scorer Audrey Stults to just seven points, while also being better at the free throw line and in the paint.
The Golden Bears made just 17 of 31 free throws. Hatton (14-11) made 27 of 39 in what ended up being a physical, knock-around game.
Kailyn Quails led the Hornets with 18 points. Chloe Gargis had 12 points as well as 16 rebounds.
Hatton plays Addison in Friday's Northwest Regional semifinals. It will be the Hornets fourth straight trip to the tournament.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," Chamness said. "And it's not just what I expect, but it's what these girls expect now too."
Last year the Hornets finished runner up in the 2A state tournament. Despite losing four starters from that team, the expectation was still to get back to Birmingham. After losing two starters to injury, it was a question whether that goal would still be a reality.
However, Hatton isn't questioning itself anymore.
"With everything that's happened this season, just getting to Wallace is an amazing feat," Chamness said . "But I honestly believe if we play our game we have what it takes to get back to Birmingham." .
