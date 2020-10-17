Robyn Hutto said she guessed her team just wanted more time in their gym.
Lawrence County (40-10) took down Pleasant Grove 3-1 Saturday afternoon to advance to the Regional tournament, but it wasn’t without some hiccups along the way
The team’s head coach was none too happy Saturday after her team dropped the second set of a best of five in a sub-regional matchup against Pleasant Grove.
The Red Devils had 16 unforced errors in the set as they lost 17-25, putting the match at a 1-1 tie.
You could almost see the smoke coming out of Hutto’s ears when the team came to the sideline.
“When they came over I was so mad I couldn’t even hardly talk,” she said. “But I guess they just wanted an extra set because this was their last game in our home gym.”
It would be understandable, after all the Red Devils do have seven seniors who were playing their last game in the Devils home gym. However, Hutto wanted to see her team dominate.
“They (Pleasant Grove) have a good team. They’re athletic and have good size, but they struggle with ball control and I thought we had a chance to go out there and take advantage,” said Hutto. “When we’re on our home floor we can’t have as many unforced errors as we did.”
Hutto got her wish as the Red Devils dominated the last two sets 25-9 and 25-15 to get the win 3-1.
Anna Clare Hutto finished with 1 ace, 4 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs, while Bailee Pulliam had 3 aces, 13 kills, 5 digs. Skye Letson had 10 blocks and Madelyn Ray 10 kills.
The win puts the Red Devils back in Regional tournament where they will play Fairview on Thursday morning. The game will be played at the Von Braun center in Huntsville.
“It turned out to be a blessing in disguise when we didn’t get to go to the beach to play,” Hutto said. “Instead we got a chance to play Fairview, so we’ve already seen them and we feel like we match up well.”
