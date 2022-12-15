Quails named county player of the year

Hatton’s Kailyn Quails has been chosen as the 2022 Moulton Advertiser volleyball player of the year.
The senior has been a star for the Hornets for the past three seasons.
“She was definitely a huge asset,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. “Any time we needed a point she was someone we would go to. She was never afraid to step up.”
Quails finished her final year at Hatton with 632 kills, 393 digs, 97 aces, 61 assists and 57 blocks.
Her career totals were 1617 kills, 586 digs, 252 aces and 209 blocks.
“She’s just an athlete,” Speegle said. “One of her best attributes was that she was a middle that could play all six rotations. You don’t see that very often.”
Speegle praised Quail’s overall abilities at the game of volleyball.
“She was super effective against good teams. She could work around blockers, she could place a soft tip or she could hit it hard.”
“She saw the floor so well,” Speegle said. “There were times where she would be mid swing and I would call something out and she would make the adjustment. You don’t see many players that can do that.”
Speegle said the impact Quails made came more than just in her stats.
“Her energy was contagious, the entire team would follow it,” she said. “I had to tell her many times that I knew she didn’t always like it, but her energy was the team’s energy. They would feed off her.”
“We’re going to miss that next year.”
