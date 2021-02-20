Hatton dominates Mars Hill, sets up rematch with Cold Springs

Kailyn Quails swished a three on the Hornets’ first possession and the game was over before it had barely even started.
Hatton dominated Mars Hill Saturday evening 62-18 in the sub-regional round of the AHSAA basketball postseason. The game was delayed almost a week due to weather, but the Hornets showed little rust.
“The girls were talking about how they didn’t play good but we haven’t played in a week,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “If that’s how we play when we’re knocking the rust off, we’re going to be just fine.”
Hatton led 29-2 after the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime. It was their second win by 40 or more points in a week, defeating Tanner in the area championship 90-50.
The Hornets seem to be clicking at the right time.
“I hope so,” Chamness said “Everyone says you want to peak at the end, and I hope that’s where we’re going.”
Josie Harville and Kamie Kirk both led the Hornets with 14. Kailyn Quails finished with 12.
With the win, Hatton advanced to the sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. They will travel to play Cold Springs, also for the third straight year. The Lady Eagles have ended Hatton’s season each of the previous two years.
“I feel like we’re ready,” Chamness said. “They beat us by three last year with Josie out and Mallory injured in the first quarter. The girls are focused and they just want it. It’s their time.”
