It came down to the wire but unfortunately the Lawrence County girls fell just short Saturday morning in the Pepsi Challenge.
The challenge is considered something of a home game for the Red Devils as it is held annualy at the Moulton Mini Park. This year was the 10th anniversary of the run, and was also the largest in the run’s history with almost 50 schools resgistered to compete.
In the girls large school 5K, The Red Devils took the top two spots with Katie Mae Coan finishing first and Taylor Williams second. Coan finished with a time of 19:44.65, while Williams wasn’t far behind with a time of 20:09.38.
Ava Martin and Savannah Williams also finished in the top 10, placing 9 and 10 respectively.
However, James Clemens took the 3, 5, 6 and 8 spots which allowed them to edge Lawrence County for the win by two points.
Hartselle finished sixth in the race.
In the boys large school 5K, Hartselle finished fourth and Lawrence County placed eighth. Connor Clabough placed 12 and Sellars Brown 13 for the Tigers.
In the small school 5K, Hatton finished third in the boys and fourth in the girls. Priceville placed seventh in the boys.
Siblings Jairo and Neidyn Lopez both placed in the top 10 for the Hornets, finishing 7 and 6 respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.