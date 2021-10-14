Lawrence County can't keep up with Mae Jemison

HUNTSVILLE – Big plays and missed opportunities were the story of the game Thursday night.
The Lawrence County Red Devils went on the road to Milton Frank Stadium to take on Mae Jemison in a Class 5A Region 8 contest. The Red Devils were no match for the jaguars, however, as they fell 58-21.
Jemison built a sizable lead thanks to big plays, scoring on runs of 56, 60, 73 and 80 yards throughout the game.
“It was another game where we gave up some backbreaking explosive plays,” said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker. “You have to attribute a lot of that to their team speed. They have the kind of speed that we just can’t replicate in practice.”
Jemison built a 28 point lead early in the second quarter and led 28-7 at halftime, thanks to a 18 yard touchdown pass from Parker Frost to Braiden Fountain cutting into the lead.
The Red Devils had chances to cut into the lead more but couldn't take advantage. They dropped a sure pick six just before halftime and had two drives into Jaguar territory to start the second half nullified by penalties and turnovers
“Right now as a team we’re not making the plays you make to win ball games,” Walker said. “The plays whether it be a pick six, not finishing drives or whatever, we’re just not being the aggressor and taking advantage. That's something we’ll have to keep working towards.”
Lawrence County’s two second half scores came on a 34 yard pass from Frost to Cameron Gholston and a 13 yard run by Austin Williams.
The loss drops the Red Devils to 0-8. They will travel to Brewer next week for their final region game.
