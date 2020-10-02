East Lawrence bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, rolling past Elkmont 72-13 in Class 3A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Quarterback Levi Barnes accounted for six East Lawrence touchdowns, throwing four and running for two more and finished with 255 yards of total offense.
Neal Blaxton rushed for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries, and Walker Letson and Nate Tucker had one rushing touchdown each.
Peyton Kelly caught a pair of touchdowns, while Nate Tucker and Dawson Terry added one receiving touchdown each.
East Lawrence outgained Elkmont 496-230 in total offense.
Rowe Allen ran for a score and passed for another for Elkmont. He finished with 186 yards of total offense.
East Lawrence (5-1, 3-0) continues region play next week at Clements. Elkmont (0-7, 0-4) travels to Danville.
