Perhaps no two players meant more to their teams in Lawrence County this year than Hatton’s Briley Kerby and Lawrence County’s Wyatt Dutton.
The two were arguably the best players for both teams, not just statistically, but in leadership and impact as well.
Because of this, the two have been chosen as The Moulton Advertiser county players of the year.
Kerby, Hatton’s quarterback, was selected as the offensive player of the year after finishing the season by passing for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Briley is an exceptional talent. He came in as a ninth grader and we sort of molded the offense after his strengths,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “He was the kind of guy that every Friday he would find a way to get the job done.”
Kerby was a four-year starter for the Hornets and quarterbacked the team during one of their most successful stretches in recent memory. He helped lead Hatton to three straight playoff appearances, a first since going to four straight from 1999-2002.
“He was the x factor that made it happen. When he came in, he bought into what we were doing and never wavered,” Bowling said. “Going forward I think a lot of people will remember his tenure here.”
Lawrence County’s Wyatt Dutton was selected as the defensive player of the year. He finished with 140 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. He also forced two fumbles.
“He was the heartbeat of everything we did, especially on defense,” said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker. “He did nothing but work. He willed himself to be a better player and he ended up finishing third all time in total tackles for this program.”
Dutton was the only senior returning that player during the 0-10 2021 season. His leadership was a vital part in the Red Devils’ 2022 success and setting them up for future success.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about his legacy. He bridged the gap for us,” Walker said. “Going forward he helped lay a foundation that has set us up for success.”
“We’ll miss him on the field, but his impact will be with us for several years.”
