Langley signs with Calhoun

CADDO - East Lawrence softball saw its second player of the year sign to move on to the next level.
Senior catcher Camryn Langley inked her letter of intent in a ceremony held at East Lawrence High School last week. Langley will be playing softball at Calhoun Community college.
Langley was excited to achieve a dream that very few high school athletes get to experience,
“All Glory to God because I wouldn’t be here without him,” Langley said. “I’ve put in the work for many years, so I’m super excited to finally have my dream come true.”
Langley said she chose Calhoun because it was close to home and the atmosphere felt like home as well.
She hopes she’ll be able to make an impact in whatever way the Warhawk program needs.
“I feel like they’ll be getting a team player, a leader and just a friend. A player that can help in any way,” Langley said.
