The 24th running of the Jesse Owens Classic set for this weekend.
The race, which is held annually at the Oakville Indian Mounds, will take place Saturday morning.
The race could be affected by the impending Hurricane Ian, but as of right now there’s no changes planned.
“Looking at the projections, right now it looks like everything will stay east of I65,” said Lawrence County cross country coach Stanley Johnson, who helps organize the event every year. “We still plan to have it as scheduled.”
Johnson said the storm will have some effects.
“We’ve already had one school pull out,” he said. “Teams coming from the coast will definitely be affected.”
Still, he said it would take a lot to cancel or even delay the event.
“If it’s just raining it will still go on,” Johnson said. “The only way we’ll delay is if there’s lightning of course, or if there’s flooding. We can’t risk damage to the course with the state meet being just a few weeks out.”
The full race schedule can be found below:
--
8:15 5K Silver Div Boys (6A-7A Alabama)
8:30 5K Bronze Div Girls (4A-5A Alabama)
8:55 5K Gold Div Boys (Championship Div, Best of the Best)
9:10 5K Silver Div Girls (6A-7A Alabama)
9:30 5K Green Div Boys (1A-3A Alabama)
9:55 5K Gold Div Girls (Championship Div, Best of the Best)
10:10 5K Bronze Div Boys (4A-5A Alabama)
10:30 *Silver Division Awards @ the Amphitheater
10:30 5K Green Div Girls (1A-3A Alabama)
10:45 * Gold Division Awards @ the Amphitheater
10:50 5K Red Div Boys (6A-7A “B” Teams or JV, not JH)
11:05 5K Red Div Girls (6A-7A “B” Teams or JV, not JH)
11:15 *Bronze Division Awards @ the Amphitheater
11:30 *Green Division Awards @ the Amphitheater
11:35 2.1 mi Jr High Div Boys (7-9 Grades)
11:55 2.1 mi Jr High Div Girls (7-9 Grades)
12:00 *Red/JV Awards @ the Amphitheater
12:30 Jr High Division Awards @ the Amphitheater
