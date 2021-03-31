The Moulton Speedway has come under new ownership.
The Speedway has undergone many changes in recent years, but a local family has now taken control as Keith and Amanda Steele are the new owners.
"It's a family thing for us," said Amanda Steele. "We grew up here and the track is only five minutes from our house."
Steele said the decision to purchase was driven by the burning desire to race.
"We really needed a local place to race because we were having to drive over hour away," Steele said. "We weren't really sure whether we would be able to purchase it, but thankfully God got us where we needed to be."
The new owners wasted no time in getting to work on the track, upgrading several aspects.
"We've painted the walls, updated the electrical and a lot of other things," Steele said. "You name it we've done it."
Races will be held every weekend. Last Friday grandstand admission was only $5 and this Friday it will be the same. Steele said if they continue to get strong support, they may continue the $5 admissions.
The racetrack will be family driven,
"We wanted to have someplace that kids could come and have a good time without being around drinking," Steele said. "That's something that's important to us and something we've enforced."
Steele encourages everyone to come out and have a great time with their families.
"That's why we're doing this, we're not trying to make a killing," Steele said. "We just wanted place where families could come and make memories."
