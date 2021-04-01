Coach of the year: Chamness leads Hatton to state finals

Sitting in the press conference after a tough 50-47 loss to Cold Springs in the Elite Eight, head coach Chasta Chamness made it clear that the Hatton Hornets would be back.
A year later they made good on her promise, and then some.
The Hornets strung together a dominant season finishing 25-4 en route to the state finals. Leading into the state tournament Hatton had won nine games in a row by an average of 45 points.
Because of this, head coach Chasta Chamness was chosen as The Moulton Advertiser coach of the year.
Expectations were high this season, but the Hornets managed to meet them all, a rare occurrence in high school sports.
“I look back on it and it still just blows me away,” said Chamness. “We had a lot of expectations and with everything we were dealing with Covid, we didn’t even know if we would get to have a season. It takes a special group of girls to navigate all that and still meet all of those expectations.”
When the current seniors were freshman Chamness had a feeling, they had what it took to go far. The seniors proved her right, getting better and better each year.
Now she feels, because of that work they put in, the program is set up for future success.
“I’m not going to lie, we’re losing some talented kids. I had two future college basketball players and another college softball player who weren’t just great players but great leaders,” Chamness said. “But they’ve set a standard here at Hatton. A standard that has trickled all the way down to our seventh and eighth graders. The leadership they displayed will make an impact for years to come.”
Chamness said it didn’t take long to see that impact take shape in her younger kids.
“I always hold an end of the year meeting for my underclassmen,” Chamness said. “When we got there, I was amazed at how excited the girls were for next year. They were telling me that we were going back to Birmingham and I told them yes we are
