Hatton returns to state for the first time in three years

For two straight years the Hatton Hornets have seen their seasons end at the North Regional Tournament at the Von Braun Civic center in Huntsville.
That streak ended Wednesday.
The Hornets knocked off Lamar County 3-0 (25-23, 26-18, 25-12) to punch their ticket back to the AHSAA state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’s a great feeling and I’m just so proud for these girls,” said Hatton head coach Lori Huffaker. “I’m so excited for these girls to get this experience, to get to play in that arena and get the chance to make some memories that will last a lifetime.”
The match didn’t start out rosy for Hatton as the Hornets quickly found themselves in a 7-0 hole to start the game. That deficit was just setting up for a greater comeback, though, as the Hornets came roaring back to win the set 25-23 in what was easily one of their best performances of the season.
“We definitely got off to a slow start. I think we had some nerves and they just needed to settle in,” Huffaker said “But the way we got down, then didn’t give up and fought back to win. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The win seemed to give Hatton extra confidence as the rest of the match was never in doubt. Huffaker hopes that confidence will carry over.
“This group of athletes that we have, they are just fierce competitors,” she said. “They love to win and hat to lose. Having confidence is all they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.